Northampton water main break prompts 'emergency shutdown' of water service

Crews are currently working to repair a water main break along North King Street in Northampton.

Officials tweeted that there is an "emergency shutdown" of water service from 400 North King Street to the Hatfield town line, as well as adjacent streets, because of that break.

Water service is expected to be restored around 5 p.m. Monday.

Western Mass News will continue to follow this story and will have more information as it becomes available.

