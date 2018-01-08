Water main break along North King St. in Northampton repaired

Water was shut-off to a number of Northampton residents and business owners today due to a water main break.

The city told residents the water may be shut off until as late as 5 p.m., but luckily, they were able to restore the water after only a few hours.

"We had about a four hour interruption in service during the break in the pipe. We are able to make repairs to it and water service was restored around 1 p.m.," said Northampton DPW Director Donna Lascaleia.

A water main break on North King Street in Northampton caused water to be shutdown, affecting more than 200 people, including a retirement home, the State Police barracks, and a motel.

The shutdown was something Shweta Patel tells Western Mass News was nerve wrecking at first.

"In the morning, I got a complaint from a customer that there was no water, so I thought the pipe got frozen so put the heaters on and everything in my back room," Patel explained.

However. the pipes weren't frozen. The city called those impacted in the area to tell them their water would be off for most of the day - something that is not good for any business, never mind a motel.

"I was worried about my customers, what they will do, but I got water back on after a few hours, so now I'm glad that it's back on," Patel noted.

This is the season for water main breaks and with temps freezing, but not brutally cold, DPW crews were able to get their work done efficiently.

"It was a challenging time of year for people and equipment when you're working outside, but all things considered, the temperatures are pretty moderate, so that certainly helped us being able to restore service quicker," Lascaleia noted.

Luckily for these customers, the break was fixed permanently and crews are not anticipating any further issues.

