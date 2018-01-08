Suspect in teen's overdose changes plea to guilty - Western Mass News - WGGB/WSHM

Suspect in teen's overdose changes plea to guilty

By Ryan Trowbridge, Web Content Manager
SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -

A Westfield man charged in connection with the overdose death of 16-year-old girl is changing his plea to guilty.

Seth Lombard-Hawthorn, 24, originally pleaded not guilty to involuntary manslaughter in connection with the death of Lillian Anderson.

Prosecutors allege that Lombard-Hawthorne provided Anderson with the batch of heroin on which she overdosed.

In court Monday, Lombard-Hawthorne pleaded guilty to charges including involuntary manslaughter, trafficking a Class A substance (heroin), and trafficking a Class B substance (Fentanyl).  His bail was immediately revoked and he was led out of the courtroom in handcuffs.

Sentencing is scheduled for February.

