Suspect in teen's overdose changes plea to guilty

A Westfield man charged in connection with the overdose death of 16-year-old girl is changing his plea to guilty.
Seth Lombard-Hawthorn, 24, originally pleaded not guilty to involuntary manslaughter in connection with the death of Lillian Anderson.
Prosecutors allege that Lombard-Hawthorne provided Anderson with the batch of heroin on which she overdosed.
In court Monday, Lombard-Hawthorne pleaded guilty to charges including involuntary manslaughter, trafficking a Class A substance (heroin), and trafficking a Class B substance (Fentanyl). His bail was immediately revoked and he was led out of the courtroom in handcuffs.
Sentencing is scheduled for February.
