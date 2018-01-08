Hampshire College campus to run on 100-percent solar

Most have heard of 'going green' but what about going blue? Solar panel blue that is.

One western Massachusetts college has done just that by going 100 percent blue across the entire campus.

The school aims to be environmentally friendly while giving its students hands-on experience in the field.

If you've ever driven past Hampshire College in Amherst, you may have seen solar fields from the road. This now four year long project has come to an end, as the school announces they are 100 percent solar powered and, to their knowledge, the first college of its kind.

"It is absolutely the right thing to do. The U.S. has to reduce its CO2 emissions," said Hampshire College President Jonathan Lash.

Eversource wrapped up final tests in December and because the panels can convert the sun's energy so efficiently, the college expects to save nearly half a million dollars in electrical costs.

That's nearly $10 million over the next 20 years.

"We're using that for financial aid to get students here who wouldn't be able to afford it otherwise, pay professors; way better to spend money on that then on energy costs," Lash added.

The numbers are pretty jaw-dropping. Nearly 20 acres of panels across two fields power nearly 800 acres of campus land.

"There are crystals in the solar panels that absorb the sunlight, little electrons get knocked loose, start moving, that's your electricity," said Steve Roof with Hampshire College.

The college tells Western Mass News the reward for students is even greater. Dozens helped put these panels in action, others launched their own research projects.

"We're teaching students about new energy sources. The future of energy is not in fossil fuels, it's in things like solar energy," Roof added.

Lash encourages other schools to do the same.

The 15,000 panels will provide power, but the school also has back up generators just in case.

Copyright 2018 Western Mass News (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.