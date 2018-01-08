Woman facing second OUI charge after Chicopee crash

A woman is facing charges after police said that she was involved in a crash on Grattan Street in Chicopee.

Chicopee Police Officer Michael Wilk told Western Mass News that Carole Teixera walked away from the crash on Sunday night.

Wilk added that investigators were able to find Teixera walking on Grattan Street and reportedly detected a strong smell of alcohol.

During booking, police said that they reportedly found straws and a white powdery substance, believed to be heroin, on Teixera.

Police noted that this is Teixera's second OUI offense.

Teixera is charged with operating under the influence of liquor (second offense), leaving the scene of a personal injury crash, unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle, possession of a Class A drug, negligent operation of a motor vehicle, failure to yield at a intersection, and failure to notify the RMV of a name or address change. She was released on bail and is scheduled to be arraigned Monday in Chicopee District Court.

The driver of the other vehicle was taken to an an area hospital for treatment of injuries sustained in the crash. That person is expected to be okay.

