State warns of emails claiming to have 'donation' from local Powerball winner

One state agency is warning people of emails going around that purport to be from a state official.

The state treasurer's office said that illegitimate emails are being circulated using Treasurer Deb Goldberg's name and purporting to have a "donation" from Mavis Wanczyk for the email recipient.

Wanczyk won a record $758 million Powerball jackpot in August.

Goldberg stresses that these emails are a scam and have not been sent out from her office.

“It has come to our attention that emails using my name and likeness have been sent to residents across the state. Our goal is to ensure that no Massachusetts citizen is taken advantage of as part of this scam," Goldberg explained in a statement.

A copy of that illegitimate email can be found here.

Anyone with questions can contact the Treasurer's office at (617) 367-6900

