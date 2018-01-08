Springfield Armory transferred to the Park Service

Today, the Springfield Armory hosted a ceremony officially commemorating the transfer of the Armory from the U.S. Army to the National Park Service.

For 174 years, the Armory, founded by George Washington, was a hub for the shipment and holding of weapons.

In 1968, the Armory closed it's doors and six years later, it reopened as a national historic site.

Inside, there is 200 years of memorabilia and artifacts documenting the impact the Armory had and officials said that that impact isn't over.

"Once they know on a trolley system that we're going to work through our downtown area, they're going to come up here and say 'Wow, this happened right here in Springfield, Massachusetts.' General George Washington, the Knox Trail," said Springfield Mayor Domenic Sarno.

The museum is open to the public and will remain free of charge.

