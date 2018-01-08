VIDEO: Truck gets stuck on West Springfield underpass - Western Mass News - WGGB/WSHM

VIDEO: Truck gets stuck on West Springfield underpass

Posted: Updated:
By Ryan Trowbridge, Web Content Manager
(Photo from video submitted by Joe Masciotra)
WEST SPRINGFIELD, MA

A tractor trailer got stuck in an underpass in West Springfield on Monday.

Police told Western Mass News that the truck got stuck just after 12:30 p.m. today at the intersection of Bridge and Union Streets.

The underpass is no longer blocked.

