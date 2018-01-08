VIDEO: Truck gets stuck on West Springfield underpass

A tractor trailer got stuck in an underpass in West Springfield on Monday.
Police told Western Mass News that the truck got stuck just after 12:30 p.m. today at the intersection of Bridge and Union Streets.
The underpass is no longer blocked.
Copyright 2018 Western Mass News (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.
Online Public File
All content © 2018, WGGB/WSHM; Springfield, MA. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.