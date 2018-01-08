Victim's family reacts to suspect's plea change

The Westfield man accused of giving a 16 year old girl heroin that would claim her life has pleaded guilty to several charges.

Seth Lombard-Hawthrone entered guilty pleas for involuntary manslaughter and trafficking heroin laced with fentanyl connected to the death of Lilianne Anderson.

In 2016 alone, 2,000 people died of opioid overdoses. One of those victims was Lilianne, or as her family called her Lily, Anderson.

Today, her family told the judge and all those in the courtroom about the 16 year old who loved her family, friends, art, and who they said was taken from them too soon.

The pain in Sarah Anderson's voice is palpable.

"Lily has been gone nearly two years and I have cried every single day for the past 702 days," said Sarah Anderson.

She was the one who found her daughter Lily in her bed after overdosing on heroin in February 2016.

"She looked beautiful and peaceful, but her face was pure white," Sara Anderson noted.

Today, Western Mass News was in the courtroom as Lombard-Hawthorne changed his plea to guilty and Lily's family members asked a judge to consider a sentence of five years in prison for the man accused of giving Lily the heroin laced with fentanyl.

Wearing a lily on his lapel, her father shared this:

"I wake up from my dreams crying, hearing her voice, and smelling her in my head," said Shaun Anderson.

While her mother highlighted her daughter's contributions as a student at Westfield High School and Lily's dreams of college.

"She was an extremely talented artist and photographer and she wanted to study art in college but major in psychology," Sara Anderson added.

Her maternal grandmother also took to the microphone to share how she will never forget her affectionate granddaughter.

"We will learn to live around the hole in our heart, but the hole will be there forever," Mary Totten explained.

Lombard-Hawthrone left the courtroom in handcuffs today as his bail was revoked. His attorney is asking for two years to be served in the house of corrections in Ludlow, while the assistant district attorney is asking for five years in the state prison.

His sentencing will take place in early February.

