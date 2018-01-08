Dean Tech, Holyoke High to merge

A merger is coming within the Holyoke public school system.

Holyoke High School and William J. Dean Technical High School will combine as one school with two separate campuses.

This goes into effect for the 2018-2019 school year.

This is about one city, one high school and a way to make sure that all students have the same academic access and experience as they prepare for life after graduation.

"To me, it's about equity for all students in the Holyoke Public Schools," said Holyoke School Supt. Dr. Stephen Zrike.



Beginning in the fall of 2018, there will only be one high school in the city of Holyoke. There will be one high school with two campuses.



"We want our students to be much more engaged and motivated, excited about their learning as they move through the Holyoke Public Schools," Zrike added.



Zrike told Western Mass News that change is on the horizon for students.



"For every high school-aged student in Holyoke, you have access to the same pathways. Right now, there are different opportunities and experiences for students that go to Dean and students that go to Holyoke High. We want to make sure the Holyoke public school graduate has the same access to all experiences," Zrike explained.



Changes include one leader for the school, one mascot, one set of sports teams, and most importantly more choices and Zrike has plans for the future, too.



"My dream is to have a bus that runs throughout the community where students can take advantage of everything Holyoke has to offer," Zrike added.

Nikkyta Lopez is a 2007 graduate of Dean.



"I actually really liked it a lot. I was in graphic arts. It was fun." Lopez said.



Lopez told Western Mass News that she credits the school for her career.



"I'm actually at a nursing home in the kitchen. I like it a lot. It's like a second home," Lopez added.



A fan of Dean, which she said prepared her for the future, Lopez said that she thinks the merger is a great idea.

Zrike told us that enrollment numbers at the technical school have been down in recent years. He said that he hopes this merger will raise those numbers.

