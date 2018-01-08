Flu cases rise throughout MA

Cases of the flu are on the rise dramatically across the country, and here in Massachusetts.

There are now 42-thousand confirmed cases of the flu nationwide, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. That's twice as many as this time last year.

The CDC points to the vaccine itself.

This year's batch is only 32-percent effective against the most common H2N3 virus, but doctors said it's still worth it to get the vaccine.

“It's 32%. That's a third of the cases, so yes, you want to get a flu shot,” said Dr. Ronald Berger/

Doctor Ronald Berger of Chestnut Medical Associates in Springfield told Western Mass News, that if your symptoms are more than your typical cold, you probably want to see your doctor.

“High fever, aches, feel like you've been hit with a ton of bricks, and you're sick for 5 or 6 days.”

“Unfortunately, there's not too much we can do. There are medications that will shorten the course a little, some anti-viral medication.”

Antiviral medications like Tamiflu, that treat flu symptoms.

“It can shorten the duration a bit by maybe a day. The very young and the very old are at high risk, so you are probably more likely to treat them, but if you can shorten the course, anybody wants to shorten the course.”

The flu season this year is expected to last through February and into March. Doctors said that’s leaving plenty of time to get vaccinated.

Doctors also said to keep in mind that once you get the vaccine, it takes two weeks for it to become effective, so they say the sooner the better.

