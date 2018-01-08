Great Barrington Police seek to identify attempted sexual assaul - Western Mass News - WGGB/WSHM

Great Barrington Police seek to identify attempted sexual assault suspect

GREAT BARRINGTON

Great Barrington Police are requesting the public's assistance in locating a male suspect who allegedly assaulted a woman outside of a convenience store Sunday night.

Investigators responded to the Lipton Mart on 246 Stockbridge Road around 10pm that night for a report of an assault.

Officers learned that a male suspect had been spending time around the store from 7:40pm to 10pm, which is when he approached and attempted to sexually assault a female.

Police told Western Mass News that the woman was able to escape before the situation escalated.

The suspect is described as a slim male in his 40's or 50's, between 5-feet-5-inches and 5-feet-10-inches tall.

He was seen driving a gray or silver Toyota Tacoma pickup truck with a bed cover and New York license plates.

Anyone who can identify the suspect or has any information regarding him is asked to contact Great Barrington Police at 413-528-0306, extension 3.

