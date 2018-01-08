Northampton residents rally in support of immigrants following DHS decision

The future of nearly 200 thousand people from El Salvador are in jeopardy tonight after a Trump administration decision.

The president ended the humanitarian program, known as Temporary Protected Status (TPS).

Tonight in Northampton, people came together to rally in support of letting the immigrants stay.

About 50 people were inside the parlor room in Northampton, listening to the stories of many immigrants from El Salvador.

We spoke to one woman, who has her entire family here in western Mass.

She's afraid of what's to come in the next 18 months.

"I have a family. I have two kids. We contribute to this country," said Marleny Amaya.

Marleny Amaya has been in the United States since 1999.

She lives in Amherst with her family and works at a Northampton restaurant, trying to support her children.

Marleny joins nearly 200 thousand immigrants from El Salvador who have been allowed to live in this country for more than a decade under a program called TPS, or Temporary Protective Status.

It provides temporary lawful status and work authorization to people already living in the US, whether they entered legally or not.

"So no it's not immediate, but it is kicking in 19 months and people should be prepared for that. This is again, Temporary Protective Status, so a lot of people think that would mean these people would go back, but it's also temporary, because it could become permanent," said Eduardo Samaniego.

But a Trump administration decision Monday means protection for these immigrants is ending, giving them 18 months to leave or find a way to obtain legal residency.

Marleny doesn't want to go back.

"Of course not. I don't want to bring the kids where they don't know exactly how El Salvador is and the violence over there. It's not really a good place to live in."

This decision doesn't just affect people from El Salvador.

Weeks ago, more than 45 thousand Haitians lost protection and Hondurans may soon as lose it as well.

Temporary protections were given to people from El Salvador in 2001 after two earthquakes killed more than a thousand people there and destroyed homes.

Former President George W. Bush and President Obama extended the protections several times.