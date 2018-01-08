Springfield City Council approves ordinance to raise age to buy tobacco

You will soon need to be 21 or older to purchase tobacco in Springfield.

Tonight, Springfield City Council gave final approval to an ordinance that will ban the sale of tobacco products to people under 21. Right now it's 18.

Health advocates said they're focused on early access and addiction.

"By 21 years old I feel you have matured more as a person. As with 18, you're still in high school or just graduating high school, so I feel that you still have a childish mentality and haven't experienced enough life to realize if you're ready for that or not," said Tailanae Brantley.

Under the ordinance, a store can be fined $100 for selling tobacco to those under 21.

Fines will increase for subsequent violations.

The ordinance is expected to take 3-6 months to implement across the city.

Copyright 2018 Western Mass News (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.