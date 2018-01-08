Main Street in Wilbraham closed after vehicle strikes several ut - Western Mass News - WGGB/WSHM

TRAFFIC ALERT

Main Street in Wilbraham closed after vehicle strikes several utility poles

(Photo provided by Wilbraham Police) (Photo provided by Wilbraham Police)
WILBRAHAM, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -

Wilbraham Police have closed Main Street to traffic following a motor vehicle crash that damaged two utility poles.

Tonight, around 7:35pm, Wilbraham Police and Fire responded to Main Street in the area of McIntosh Drive after a vehicle reportedly crashed into several utility poles.

Police expect the street to be closed for approximately 6 hours.

There were no reported injuries.

While power was unaffected during the crash, it is unknown if it will be affected during repair of the poles.

