Main Street in Wilbraham closed after vehicle strikes several utility poles

Wilbraham Police have closed Main Street to traffic following a motor vehicle crash that damaged two utility poles.

Tonight, around 7:35pm, Wilbraham Police and Fire responded to Main Street in the area of McIntosh Drive after a vehicle reportedly crashed into several utility poles.

Police expect the street to be closed for approximately 6 hours.

There were no reported injuries.

While power was unaffected during the crash, it is unknown if it will be affected during repair of the poles.

