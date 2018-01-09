Dumpster fire in Springfield damages home

A late night dumpster fire damaged a home on Calhoun Street in Springfield.
Dennis Leger, Executive Aid to the Springfield Fire Commissioner told Western Mass News that they responded to 44-46 Calhoun Street shortly before 11:30 Monday night to find a dumpster fire that extended to the structure.
Leger said the home was under rehab and nobody was there at the time of the fire.
Damages are estimated to be around $40,000.
