Dumpster fire in Springfield damages home

A late night dumpster fire damaged a home on Calhoun Street in Springfield.

Dennis Leger, Executive Aid to the Springfield Fire Commissioner told Western Mass News that they responded to 44-46 Calhoun Street shortly before 11:30 Monday night to find a dumpster fire that extended to the structure.

Leger said the home was under rehab and nobody was there at the time of the fire.

Damages are estimated to be around $40,000.

Copyright 2018 Western Mass News (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.