Dumpster fire in Springfield damages home - Western Mass News - WGGB/WSHM

Dumpster fire in Springfield damages home

Posted: Updated:
(Springfield Fire Department photo) (Springfield Fire Department photo)
(Springfield Fire Department photo) (Springfield Fire Department photo)
(Springfield Fire Department photo) (Springfield Fire Department photo)
SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -

A late night dumpster fire damaged a home on Calhoun Street in Springfield.

Dennis Leger, Executive Aid to the Springfield Fire Commissioner told Western Mass News that they responded to 44-46 Calhoun Street shortly before 11:30 Monday night to find a dumpster fire that extended to the structure.

Leger said the home was under rehab and nobody was there at the time of the fire.

Damages are estimated to be around $40,000.

Copyright 2018 Western Mass News (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
WSHM

News

Weather

Video

Photos

Sports

About Us

Job Openings

Advertise with Us

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2018, WGGB/WSHM; Springfield, MA. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.