Crews respond to fire at the same Hampden home that burned down Monday

The Hampden Fire Department has responded to 133 Somers Road after hot spots caused by a fire yesterday have flared up, reigniting the torched structure once again.

This is the same home which was deemed a total loss on Monday by the Hampden Fire Chief, Mike Gorski.

Crews did have to return to the scene after clearing it on Monday to put out hot spots as well.

The Hampden Fire Department told Western Mass News that after the house "pancaked" on Monday, hot spots became trapped beneath the rubble. They said this is a common scenario in these sorts of situations, no matter how much water is sprayed onto the the rubble.

The fire department also confirmed that the same struggle which existed on Monday, is happening again today. The steep, private driveway is preventing firefighters from getting larger trucks up the hill and as a result only a small engine could get up to the remains of the home.

Since the home was destroyed on Monday, nobody was around for the flare up this morning and crews aren't in any major race against time because of that.

The Hampden Fire Department said the fire is currently under control and they're now bringing out chainsaws to get to those hard to reach areas beneath the debris.

Western Mass News will update this story as more information becomes available.

Copyright 2018 Western Mass News (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.