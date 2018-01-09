Tracking a powerful storm for the end of the week

Well, we’ve done it! Temperatures today finally climbed back above freezing for the first time since Christmas Day-which makes it a 15-day stretch! Temps rose to the middle and upper 30s across western Mass, but a breeze added a chill along with patchy clouds. Tonight, skies will clear out and wind becomes light overnight to calm by dawn. This will help temperatures plummet into the single digits and lower teens for Wednesday morning.

As you head out in the morning, be sure to dress warm and also remember to look out for black ice!

High pressure will give us a sunny day Wednesday and as it moves east, our light breeze will shift out of the south-southwest. We should be a few degrees cooler, but still in the low to middle 30s in the afternoon. High clouds will start rolling in late and increase throughout the night. There is a slight risk for patchy freezing drizzle across western Mass, which could lead to some very light icing for Thursday morning.

Our Next Storm:

Our next storm system will be the one marching across the US this week and it will be on our doorstep by Thursday. We get much warmer Thursday with temps climbing into the middle and upper 40s with a stray shower and lots of clouds. Rain becomes more likely Thursday night into Friday with temps holding well above freezing. Temps and dew points continue to climb Friday and we should get into the 50s with rain likely on and off throughout the day. Expect some very soggy conditions as snow will be melting as well.

Strong low pressure will move right along the Appalachian chain up toward New England by Saturday. This low will pass to our west, leaving us in temperatures warm enough for rain. However, there is a chance for enough cold air to get pulled into the valley that could lead to a freezing rain threat. Chances for this are pretty low for now, but it will be watched closely. Rain could be heavy at times Saturday and we have the potential for flooding as 2+ inches are possible.

Wind doesn’t look too rough for us, though gusts to 30-40 mph are possible Friday ahead of the storm, then Saturday evening gusts to 30 mph are likely behind the storm. Skies clear out Saturday night and we turn colder for Sunday through Tuesday with highs back below freezing and overnight lows returning to the teens and single digits. There may be a snow chance by mid-week.

