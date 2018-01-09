Husband and wife win $1M prizes in separate contests

RANDOLPH, Mass. (AP) - A Massachusetts man has won a $1 million jackpot in the state lottery just months after his wife won her own $1 million prize in a different contest.
Lottery officials say Robert Goodwin, of Randolph, won the money Monday after buying a $5 instant ticket for the $1,000,000 Platinum Payout game. He chose to accept the lump sum prize totaling about $650,000.
His wife, Jane Goodwin, won $1 million in the Publishers Clearing House sweepstakes in August.
The Goodwins says they will use their winnings to buy a home in a community where they won't have to shovel snow.
Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
Online Public File
All content © 2018, WGGB/WSHM; Springfield, MA. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.