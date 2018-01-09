One student injured in crash involving school bus

One person was injured following a crash involving a school bus this morning in Springfield.

Springfield Police spokesperson Ryan Walsh said that around 7:45 a.m. Tuesday, a Springfield public schools mini-bus and a Taekwondo bus collided near the intersection of Berkshire Avenue and Page Boulevard.

Two students on-board the Springfield school bus were not injured.

Walsh added that one student on the Taekwondo bus received minor injuries.

