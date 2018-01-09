One student injured in crash involving school bus

One person was injured following a crash involving a school bus this morning in Springfield.
Springfield Police spokesperson Ryan Walsh said that around 7:45 a.m. Tuesday, a Springfield public schools mini-bus and a Taekwondo bus collided near the intersection of Berkshire Avenue and Page Boulevard.
Two students on-board the Springfield school bus were not injured.
Walsh added that one student on the Taekwondo bus received minor injuries.
Copyright 2018 Western Mass News (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.
Online Public File
All content © 2018, WGGB/WSHM; Springfield, MA. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.