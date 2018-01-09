Water main break repairs force part of River Rd. in Agawam to be closed

A portion of a busy Agawam roadway will be closed for part of the day while crews make repairs.

Agawam Police said that a portion of River Road will be closed until 4 p.m. Tuesday while crews work to repair a water main break.

That closure will be between Alhambra Circle and Century Street.

Motorists are being advised to seek an alternate route.

