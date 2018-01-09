Study indicates these are the 10 best states to raise a family

Whether you are working to put down roots, or looking to move to another state, a new study indicates some of best states in the country when it comes to raising a family.

WalletHub, a personal finance website, released their report this week on the "Best and Worst States to Raise a Family" and Massachusetts led the list in the number one spot as one of the best places.

"To help with the evaluation process, WalletHub compared the 50 states across 42 key indicators of family-friendliness. Our data set ranges from median family salary to housing affordability to unemployment rate," the website explained in a statement.

Massachusetts ranked the following in these categories:

23rd – Percent of Families with Young Kids

3rd – Infant-Mortality Rate

19th – Median Family Salary (Adjusted for Cost of Living)

28th – Violent-Crime Rate

11th – Percent of Families in Poverty

9th – Unemployment Rate

12th – Separation & Divorce Rate

Rounding out the top 10 best states were:

2) Minnesota

3) New Hampshire

4) North Dakota

5) Vermont

6) Wisconsin

7) New York

8) Iowa

9) Nebraska

10) California

To see the full WalletHub report, including which states were at the bottom of the list, you can CLICK HERE.

Copyright 2018 Western Mass News (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.