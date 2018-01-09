Search continues for man who escaped Enfield correctional center

There were some anxious moments Tuesday morning in Agawam, where there was a reported sighting of an escaped prisoner from Connecticut.

All is quiet near Feeding Hills Center where police responded this morning for a reported sighting of prison escapee Jerry Mercado.

Agawam Police told Western Mass News that when they received the call, they had an unmarked detective unit in the area and police did not see anyone matching the description that was given.

Multiple patrol units responded as well and conducted an exhaustive search of the area, including nearby businesses.

No person matching the description was found.

The prisoner is 25-year-old Jerry Mercado, who escaped on Sunday from the Carl Robinson Correctional Facility in Enfield.

The manager of the Pride store in Feeding Hills told Western Mass News what happened when police arrived.

"They looked around, they looked in the bathrooms, nobody was here. It just kind of threw me off guard, I really didn't think anything of it, just went back to work," said Bruce Olsen, manager of Pride in Feeding Hills.

The Agawam public school department told Western Mass News that because of the reported sighting, the nearby Granger and Junior High Schools were placed on lockdown for about 15 minutes before they were cleared.

[RELATED: Manhunt continues for inmate who escaped from correctional facility in Enfield]

Agawam Police Chief Eric Gillis also told Western Mass News that it is worth noting that they received only one call reporting an individual thought to be the suspect .

Chief Gillis felt that if it were the suspect, more than one call would have come in to police. He also said some of the description of the prisoner from the call didn't entirely earlier descriptions of the escapee.

Connecticut Department of Correction officials said that Mercado is 5'4" tall, weighs about 140 pounds, and has black hair with brown eyes. State Police noted that Mercado has a tattoos on his left temple, as well as one on the right side of his neck that reads 'Time waits for no one.'

Tuesday afternoon, the U.S. Marshals announced that their agency is offering a $1,500 reward.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911, your local police department, Connecticut State Police at (860) 534-1000, or the CT Dept. of Correction Parole Fugitive Unit at (860) 250-2858.

Western Mass News will continue to follow this story and will have more information as it becomes available.

Copyright 2018 Western Mass News (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.