Removing some snow before this week's warm-up can help prevent ice dams

Arctic air and mounds of snow, combined with this week's warm-up, is a formula for ice dams on your roof or business.

Ice dams can lead to big problems in your home, so how can you prevent them?

After brutal cold and inches upon inches of snow, ice dams are beginning to form on the roofs of homes and businesses across western Massachusetts.

"We've gotten commercial calls and some residential calls that they're worried about it," said Ryan Trask, project manager with JD Rivet Roofing.

Trask said that with this week's fluctuating temperatures during the day and night, the warm-up we're in store for may actually lead to an increase in ice dams.

"What happens is the accumulation of running water that's melting down the roof starts to build ice higher and higher and then the water has nowhere to go," Trask noted.

That can cause thousands of dollars in damages to your home.

"It's not necessarily affecting the roof. Most of the damage is going to occur inside your home through drywall to wet insulation," Trask explained.

That can present an even bigger danger.

"If the moisture is not taken care of, you could be looking at mold," Trask added.

So what can you do to prevent all of that?

"The easiest thing to do is go out and buy a roof rake, if you're a residential customer, and take a little bit of snow off the roof if you can," Trask said.

It doesn't have to be the entire roof. Trask told Western Mass News "it's mainly at the eave, just where the roof rake can reach. You don't have to get it at the top of the roof or all the way up. If you have a big gap, you're just eliminating the possible water meltage."

It also doesn't hurt to treat the roof kind of like you do pavement.

"If you do see ice forming out of your gutters, then it might be time to either put calcium chloride or sodium chloride, whichever you prefer, and try to melt those ice dams a little bit," Trask said.

The most important thing to remember while roof raking is to stay safe and if the work does become too much for you, call a pro immediately.

