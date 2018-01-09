Riskiest habits during flu season revealed

The number of flu cases across the country is double what it was this time last year, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

With most of us back to work, school, and even the gym after the holidays, local doctors said that there are five habits that could increase our chances of getting sick as we start this new year.

Habit number one, believe it or not, is working out too much.

"Everyone's trying to start their new year's resolution, so they're trying to get into the gym be there hours and hours. You can actually bring your immune system down if you overdo it," said Jennifer Rivers, RN with AFC Urgent Care in West Springfield.

Habit number two is going low carb.

"Whole grains are good for your gut during the flu season. They actually build healthy bacteria to help fight the flu," Rivers noted.

Number three: doing it all!

Starting to feel sick? Stay home!

"It's definitely important to get that rest and sleep and listen to your body and listen to your doctors," Rivers added.

Number four is ditch the vaping habit.

"Not a good idea because it can cause substantial inflammation in the lungs which can trap flu viruses and bacteria and make us really sick," Rivers explained.

Finally, don't stress out.

"When you're feeling stressed all the time, your immune system will take a plummet. It's important to get that proper rest and do whatever you can for stress relief like exercise," Rivers said.

On the flip side, here are five habits AFC Urgent Care told Western Mass News that can prevent the flu:

Stop sharing pens and never pick up a public pen. They're covered with other people's germs.

Knuckle it when using a debit card machine. "The idea is that you're not touching it directly with your finger tips that touch everything else," Rivers said.

Play it safe at the pump. Grab a paper towel before touching that nozzle. "There's so many people who have touched that same pump and the same reason why you do that in the restrooms. There's a lot of germs on there," Rivers added.

Shake and wash. Skip the handshake and if you must, wash up after.

Finally, hands off. When showing that cute picture on your cell phone, share the pic, not the phone.

When you have a fever, doctors said to stay home at least 24 hours after your fever is gone. Your co-workers and other kids at school will thank you.

