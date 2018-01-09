Cambridge College unveils hospitality pre-apprenticeship program

Cambridge College in downtown Springfield has unveiled its newest program, specifically focused at casino workers and the hospitality industry.

It's called the hospitality pre-apprenticeship program.

Along with MGM Springfield, the Greater Springfield Convention and Visitors Bureau is assisting with the program.

The college will be offering classes to help students obtain entry-level jobs in the hospitality industry.

"This is in direct response to MGM and all of the other hospitality-related organizations in the area. We are training employees to join the work force. It's serving that need for workforce ready employees," said Terrie Fortie with Cambridge College.

Meanwhile, MGM is in the process of filling thousands of jobs ahead of their nearly one billion dollar casino resort opening in the fall.

Many of those jobs will be in the hospitality field.

Cambridge College is the first institution in the state to offer this apprenticeship program.

Copyright 2018 Western Mass News (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.