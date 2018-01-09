Crews work to remove piles of snow from downtown Westfield

With snow piled high in downtown Westfield, parking is a major issue.

The city worked today to remove some of that snow, especially ahead of melting conditions later this week.

Parking in downtown Westfield can already be tricky with busy roads and few spots, and with the snow, it's even harder to get to any of the businesses.

Truck by truck, the Westfield public works crews cleared snow out from the downtown area in hopes of making residents and businesses happy.

"Obviously, we plow the snow, but then that snow accumulates on the side of the downtown area especially and then it gets to a certain amount and we haul it out," said Francis Cain, Westfield's assistant DPW director.

They haul it out to two different locations in town where it will live out the winter in big piles out of the way, not in the streets.

Business owners like Isander Robles told Western Mass News that it's really great for his business. Customers can park and safely get to his shop.

"It's gonna be great for parking for the citizens for the old folks that have a hard time getting across. It'll be good for them not to slip on ice or anything like that," Robles explained.

Not only that, but the DPW is looking a head to the warmer temperatures at the end of the week. They are asking residents to keep storm drains clear so the melting snow has somewhere to go.

However, now in downtown, there will be less snow to have to melt in town.

"Certainly down here, this is going to help having hauled the snow away and when the sun comes out in the warmer weather, this will melt off and be a lot clearer. That's one of the reasons to get ahead of the warm weather and get it out of here," Cain added.

