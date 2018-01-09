Local firefighters donate winter coats to kids in need

The unforgiving winter air just got a little bit more bearable thanks to the Professional Firefighters of Massachusetts.

The nonprofit is giving away more than 900 brand new winter coats to children in need this season.

The Greater Holyoke YMCA is is just one location throughout the state that will receive brand new winter coats and the kids are very excited.

The coats were delivered with the help of Holyoke firefighters.

The kids are part of the Greater Holyoke YMCA after-school program. Today, they were able to pick a coat in their size and write their name on the tags inside to personalize them.

The Professional Firefighters of Massachusetts is giving away more than 900 new coats to children all over Massachusetts, including in Agawam, Easthampton, Northampton, Springfield, and Holyoke.

Three hundred of the coats are through a partnership with Columbia Gas.

One hundred coats were donated in Holyoke. It was their last stop in the state.

