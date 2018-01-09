LGBTQ group offering support following murder of transgender woman

A North Adams man reportedly told police he snapped before killing his wife Christa Steele-Knudslien last Friday, but then he pleaded not guilty in Northern Berkshire District Court.

Christa, a trans woman, is the first known transgender murder victim of this year.

Today, we spoke with a woman who told me it was Christa and her kindness that helped her to come out as a trans woman. Her gender identity was just a part of who she was, but she certainly made her mark as a trans advocate as she founded two pageants in New England to celebrate transgender women.

Flowers and a sign create a makeshift memorial outside the home of Christa Steele-Knudslien

"I thought this was a joke. I thought someone was playing a prank on me," said Crystal Rash.

It was at that site that Christa’s husband, Mark Steele-Knudslien, allegedly told police that he hit his wife with a hammer and stabbed her in the back.

"She helped me in the beginning. I was afraid to come out and we used to go places," Rash added.

Rash and Christa’s friendship spanned eight years and she remembers meeting Mark.

"I was in Northampton the day she introduced me to this guy, thinking this guy was a normal guy, and they were getting along and I seen it on Facebook. They looked happy," Rash explained.

A photo from Christa's Facebook page show her and her husband in wedding attire. The date stamp was April 15, 2017.

"We are devastated to hear about the loss of Christa," said Jennifer Wahr with the Elizabeth Freeman Center.

Wahr said that domestic violence happens in every community. However, "trans individuals, especially trans women, experience higher rates of violence against them," she said.

The organization serves Berkshire County with safe shelter, legal advocacy, and many other resources to anyone who is in an abusive situation.

"Someone is always listening. We are here 24 hours a day," Wahr noted.

This as Christa’s friend, Crystal Rash, said that she plans to be in court for Mark’s next appearance.

"I want to see this person be put away for good," Rash said.

Christa’s husband, Mark, is expected back in court in early February.

A GoFundMe page has been created to help with Christa Steele-Knudslien's funeral expenses. You can CLICK HERE for more information.

Help is available for members of the LGBTQ community dealing with abuse or violence. The Trans Lifeline is available by calling (877) 565-8860 or the Elizabeth Freeman Center's 24 hour hotline can be reached at (866) 401-2425.

