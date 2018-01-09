Student group sues UMass over speech and rally policies

UMass Amherst is being sued for what one organization is calling the college's highly restrictive speech policy.

Young Americans for Liberty at UMass said that the policy doesn't define "speech" or "rally."

That leaves that decision up to the discretion of university officials and opening the door to unconstitutional discrimination based on a student group's viewpoint.

The policy reads that giving a speech or holding a rally outside of the small speech zone on the west side of the Student Union building and during hours other than between noon and 1 may result in sanctions up to and including expulsion from the university.

UMass spokesperson Ed Blaguszewski told Western Mass News that the university "just recently received news of this matter and do not have comment at this time."

