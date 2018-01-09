Parents frustrated after sidewalks not cleared at Westfield school

Parents in Westfield told Western Mass News that they were furious this morning when students had to walk in the street because sidewalks near the Abner Gibbs Elementary were not clear.

One mother took to Facebook to complain about the sidewalks in Westfield, then the city council and DPW got involved.



Every student at Abner Gibbs Elementary walks to school, so when the snow banks and sidewalks were much too snow covered for little feet to walk on, a post went up on Facebook asking for help.

That's where city councilor Andrew Surprise first learned there was a problem.

"Saw a post this morning when I woke up. I usually check the Westfield community forum. There's 12,000 residents that are on there and I checked in the morning and I noticed that people were having issues with crosswalks not been cleared and sidewalks around the schools, specifically Abner Gibbs School over on West Silver," Surprise said.

One mother told Western Mass News just how bad the sidewalk was for the kids trying to get to school.

"Basically. it was completely blocked up. You couldn't see the sidewalk, the fire hydrant was barely even showing and the crosswalk is right here, so for the kids to cross the street, they would have to walk into the middle of the road," said Nicole Goyette.

The Facebook post put up by a different concerned parent got hundreds of comments in a matter of hours.

The city councilors called DPW. One dad even came out to shovel himself.

The problem was fixed by the time the kids got out of school today.

"Everybody just kind of gathered together as a community to help make sure that our kids are protected," Goyette added.

There is a city ordinance on the books that requires residents to clear off sidewalks after the storm, but because this incident got so much traction on Facebook, Councilor Surprise went back to look at the laws

"We will be putting a motion before the city council to review the snow ordinances because without having been notified today about the issues, we would not have gone back and looked at them and we discovered that there actually is no ordnance in relation to clearing fire hydrants," Surprise noted.

Parents are happy that the snow banks were taken care of so quickly, but hesitant that this issue won't just happen again with the next snowfall.

