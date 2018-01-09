Dozens of rooms impacted after pipe breaks and floods part of UMass dorm

Officials with UMass Amherst said Tuesday that they have contacted some students who live in Prince residence hall after a sprinkler pipe broke and flooded parts of the building.

UMass spokesperson Mary Dettloff said that the cold weather is to blame, flooding parts of the third floor before spreading to the second, first, and ground floors.

Water also flowed down the center stairwell, as well as into the elevator shaft.

"Once university workers were on the scene, after the alarms were triggered, the water to the building was shut off and crews were called in to assess damages and clean," Dettloff explained.

Students that were staying in the building at the time as part of winter break housing were temporarily moved to Hotel UMass while clean-up work was ongoing. Those students have since been cleared to return to the dorm.

Approximately 60 rooms were impacted by the flooding. Inspections were done by UMass facilities staff and Dettloff noted that the extent of damage varies from room-to-room depending on what items were on the floor.

"Every room was cleaned thoroughly with a wet-vac. Those with rugs or carpets on the floor were cleaned twice with wet-vacs. Also, any items impacted that were washable were laundered by Residence Life and returned to impacted rooms," Dettloff added.

Residence Life staff will help any students who need to make claims for any damaged property.

