Massachusetts alleges Medicaid fraud in federal lawsuit

The Massachusetts attorney general has sued a mental health company that serves tens of thousands of low-income state residents for allegedly fraudulently billing the state's Medicaid program.

Attorney General Maura Healey said in a statement Tuesday that South Bay Mental Health Center Inc. billed MassHealth for patient services provided by unlicensed, unqualified and unsupervised staff members.

The A.G's office said that South Bay provides services at several site across the state, including in Attleboro, Brockton, Cape Cod, Chelsea, Dorchester, Fall River, Lawrence, Leominster, Lowell, Lynn, Malden, Pittsfield, Plymouth, Salem, Springfield, Weymouth, and Worcester.

Healey says of the $123 million the state has paid South bay since 2009, a "significant portion" was based on fraudulent claims.

Healey's office told Western Mass News that the Springfield location was a satellite location for the Brockton clinic. At least 40 people worked at the Springfield location, but the state alleges that only some of them were independently licensed.

State officials added that the Springfield clinic's director was allegedly not licensed as required for her position and there were no independently licensed supervisors at the Springfield location.

'The Springfield Clinic was billing for claims for services rendered to MassHealth beneficiaries by unlicensed clinicians who were not being appropriately supervised and while the clinic was operating with an unqualified clinic director. The clinic was in violation of the staffing and supervision regulations set forth herein, so all claims submitted to MassHealth (whether through FFS, MBHP, or an MCO) by the Springfield Clinic were false and fraudulent," the state's lawsuit alleges.

Healey's office started investigation after a former South Bay employee filed a federal whistleblower suit.

The suit filed in federal court seeks unspecified triple damages, civil penalties and interest.

The company told the Associated Press that it "does not agree with the allegations."

You can CLICK HERE to read the lawsuit.

