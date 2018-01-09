Multiple fire departments respond to Greenfield building for broken water line

Greenfield Police and Fire department responded to the area of 324 Main Street tonight after a water line within two different buildings broke.

Fire officials told Western Mass News that the cause was weather related.

Fire crews responded to the TD Bank on Main Street, and another building on Olive Street around 7pm tonight.

The water line break caused major flooding and electrical shorts in the building.

Fire officials report significant damage to the TD Bank building, and that it will most likely be closed for the next couple days.

Turner Falls Police and Fire also responded to assist.

