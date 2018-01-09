Local hospitals suffer shortage of IV bags following Hurricane Maria

More than 3 months after Hurricane Maria, we're still seeing crippling effects from the storm here in the United States.

Hospitals nationwide are dealing with a shortage of IV bags, including the Baystate and Mercy Medical Centers.

That's because a plant that manufactures a large amount of IV saline was damaged and left without power.

Baystate and Mercy Medical Centers said this doesn't mean patients are not getting the treatment they need.

"There are plants in Puerto Rico that were supplying a large amount of these products into the US, and I guess that we would argue the contingency plans wasn't there in the event of a disaster like this," said Chief Pharmacy Officer Gary Kerr.

Baxter's Manufacturing Plant in Puerto Rico makes more than 43 percent of the United State's IV solution or saline.

It took a massive power hit from Maria.

"What's become very clear to us is those plants are now up and running, but not at full capacity, so we've struggled mightily day to day, patient by patient. The most critical of patients get allocated the medication.”

Kerr also told Western Mass News that at no time is any patient in danger. The hospital staff just needs to reallocate resources differently and specifically on a case by case basis.

"We have the ICU's. These are critically ill patients. Those will get the drug, but how we do it and how we get through the day and make sure we have enough for tomorrow-- it is a difficult process."

A Mercy Medical Center spokesperson told Western Mass News:

"As a result of the shortage of IV fluid bags, Mercy Medical Center has utilized an alternative delivery method for IV medications. Whenever appropriate, patients have received their medications through an IV ‘push.’”

Dr. Kerr said that there really isn't a timetable as to when the plants will be running at full capacity, so he doesn't know when the shortage will be over.

