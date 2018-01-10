For or against pot shops? The debate continues tonight

The State Cannabis Control Commission continues to meet and write regulations so marijuana shops can open by July.

Meanwhile, a US attorney has made claims that not all retailers will be immune from law enforcement.

Governor Charlie Baker is hoping to talk with US attorney Andrew Lelling about creating a regulated marijuana market in the state.

However, the governor is calling for Lelling, the top federal prosecutor in the commonwealth, to shift his focus from the marijuana market to powerful street drugs, like fentanyl—an opioid 100 times stronger than morphine that has led to overdose deaths across the country.

But Lelling made a statement saying that he might prosecute marijuana retailers who open their doors this summer on a case by case basis.

After the statewide vote in 2016, shops are set to open in July with each of the 350 cities and towns statewide having the power to open or ban pot shops in the community. Many have already picked a side.

The commission is aware of Lelling's comments, and said their mission—to support and put marijuana state laws into effect—will not change.

"If he would like to collaborate with us to ensure all regulations promote public health and safety, we would be happy to collaborate with him," Steven Hoffman, the Chairman of the Cannabis Control Commission, said.

Advocates are urging supporters to call their legislators, saying there could still be a way to protect shops.

Meanwhile cities and towns across western mass continue to chooses sides and tonight, another vote in one community is set to take place.

The town of South Hadley will be holding a special meeting tonight inside the town hall auditorium at 6 p.m.

So far, over 100 communities have approved restrictions on marijuana sales. While others have voted to pass moratoriums, which delayed the opening of these stores while city leaders write rules of their own.

Copyright 2018 Western Mass News (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.