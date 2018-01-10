A Flood Watch issued for Friday & Saturday

After a quiet, seasonable day, we see clouds increase tonight far ahead of our next weather system. As high pressure continues moving east, our wind will shift out of the south and start ushering in warmer air. Temperatures tonight fall back to the 20s early and our low should happen close to midnight.

As warmer air moves in tonight, there may be a little patchy freezing drizzle in northern Mass, especially Berkshire county, but also Franklin county. Any icing would be very limited, so there shouldn’t be much of a travel concern.

Temperatures will slowly climb after midnight and many will be around freezing at sunrise. Temperatures continue to rise and our highs Thursday should hit upper 40s to near 50 degrees! Any breaks of sun will happen in the morning, then we turn overcast and stay mainly dry. Expect things to get soggy outside as snowmelt gets going. Rain will start to arrive Thursday night and with continued warm temps, a FLOOD WATCH has been posted for all of western Mass.

A Flood Watch begins Friday morning for western Mass as our next storm system moves in with some good rainfall that will last all day Friday and into Saturday morning. Rain amounts of 1-2 inches are possible and with temperatures soaring to near 60 Friday, a lot of snow will be melting as well. This may lead to street flooding and even river flooding and ice jams. Gusty wind is also possible Friday afternoon.

Low pressure will move up from the southwest Saturday, bringing us rain early that may change to freezing rain and/or sleet before tapering off midday. It’s a tough call on whether or not we get cold enough to see this for a few hours or just briefly. Something to watch for us here in western Mass.

Colder air does dive in behind this system and temperatures will be falling throughout the day Saturday. Highs go back to the 20s Sunday to Wednesday and overnight temps may hit single digits to near 0 on clear nights like Sunday into Monday morning. We are tracking another storm system for next week that could bring accumulating snow Tuesday.

