A nice afternoon with balmy conditions by Friday

It's a nice afternoon with lots of sunshine, very little wind and temperatures reaching into the middle 30's! Not bad at all!

We can thank high pressure for the sunshine this afternoon and as this weather feature moves east, our light breeze will shift out of the south-southwest and this will eventually help to bring in milder temperatures for the next couple of days.

High clouds will start rolling in late and increase throughout the night. There is a slight risk for patchy freezing drizzle mainly well north and west of Springfield with could lead to some icy spots tomorrow morning.

Our next storm system is on the move across the US and will be on our doorstep by tomorrow. We will be on the mild side of this storm so we are still looking at mainly rain.

Tomorrow will be milder with temperatures climbing into the middle and upper 40s with a stray shower and lots of clouds. Rain becomes more likely Thursday night into Friday with temps holding well above freezing. Temps and dew points continue to climb Friday and temps will climb well into the 50s with rain likely on and off throughout the day. Expect some very soggy conditions as snow will be melting like crazy as well. The record high for Friday, January 12th is 52 degrees. We have a good chance of breaking it!

An area of strong low pressure will move right along the Appalachian chain up toward New England by Saturday morning. This low will pass to our west, leaving us with temperatures warm enough for rain. However, there is a chance for enough cold air to get pulled into the valley that could lead to a brief icy mix Saturday morning. Chances for this are pretty low for now, but it will be watched closely. Rain could be heavy at times Saturday morning and we have the potential for flooding as 1-2" inches are possible. (Be sure to clear snow away from any storm drains around your house)

The rain/icy mix will wind down by lunch-time and it looks as though things will dry out in time for the Patriots game Saturday night. Temperatures in Foxboro will likely be in the 30's with maybe some leftover low level moisture.

Sunday will be drier but colder with some sunshine. The colder air will continue to drain in for the start of next week with temperatures back down into the 20's. We may see some snow late Tuesday into Wednesday!

Copyright 2018 Western Mass News (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.