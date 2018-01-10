Crews repair water main break on West Avenue in Ludlow

The sudden change in temperatures caused a water main to break on West Avenue in Ludlow, leaving gallons of water on the street for the extensive repair.

"I saw the police cars with the lights flashing, and i didn't know if it was an accident, or what was going on," said Ludlow resident Joseph Lyons.



Ludlow Firefighters and Police Officers arrived to the break just after 7:30 Wednesday morning, closing down one lane of traffic as the cold temperatures turned thousands of gallons of water into a sheet of ice.



The Ludlow DPW said a pipe flexed from the intense cold weather and movement of the soil, even though the pipe is well below the frost line, pressure in the soil from the frost still exists.

Three homes and two businesses on West Avenue lost water, homeowners like Lyons had to stick with water bottles for the day.



Ludlow does not have a water department, so the Springfield Water and Sewer Commission was on scene to make repairs. It's something they've been doing here in Ludlow for decades.



"We maintain all the water mains, and the service lines, the hydrants, everything, that's all us," said Jaimye Bartak with the Springfield Water and Sewer Commission.

The commission serves ten different communities, which is about 250,000 residents.



"It is a challenge. We have to pull together a lot of equipment, a lot of staff, but we're always on call 24-7, 365 days a year," said Bartak.

By late Wednesday afternoon, all water was restored to the three homes and two businesses that were effected by the break.

Copyright 2018 Western Mass News (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.