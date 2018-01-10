Crews respond to water main break on West Avenue in Ludlow

Emergency crews have responded to a water main break on West Avenue in Ludlow.

It is in the area of 199 West Avenue, near Joe’s Auto Body, according the Ludlow Fire Department.

The area is open to traffic, although traffic was moving slowly during the morning commute.

DPW crews were out salting the road after the water main break.

Stay with Western Mass News both on-air and online for the latest information on this story.

Copyright 2018 Western Mass News (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.