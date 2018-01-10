PD: Man chased victim with machete in West Springfield

West Springfield Police arrested a man on Tuesday after he allegedly pulled out a machete during an argument on Memorial Avenue.

According to West Springfield Police, Hector Mendez started an argument after one of the victims helped a young man cross the road near 1550 Memorial Avenue.

During the argument, Mendez allegedly chased one of the victims and threatened them with a 12’’ long silver machete type-knife, according to police.

The victim’s son called police and Mendez was placed under arrest without incident and charged with assault by means of a dangerous weapon.

Officers reportedly found the machete in a snowbank.

