Bags of frozen coconut being recalled due to Salmonella concerns

Officials are recalling packages of frozen coconut after tests revealed it could have a rare strain of Salmonella.

The FDA reports that Evershing International Trading Company is recalling 16-ounce bags of Coconut Tree brand frozen shredded coconut sold between January 3, 2017 and January 3, 2018.

The recalled product carries item number 331223and a UPC of 05216-44081. It was distributed in several states, including Ohio, Massachusetts, Washington, California, Oklahoma, Illinois, Michigan, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, Oregon, Florida, and Texas.

The Massachusetts Department of Public Health said that the discovery of the rare strain came while state and Boston officials were investigating a single case of salmonella.

Mass. DPH indicated that as part of the investigation, department staff and members of Boston Inspectional Services collected samples of assorted food products used as ingredients in a Boston restaurant, as well as interviewing those who became ill.

"Those food samples were brought back to the State Public Health Laboratory for testing, which confirmed that one of the samples, an unopened package of raw frozen coconut meat, was positive for Salmonella. DPH shared the lab results with the FDA and the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, which ultimately led to the decision by the distributor to announce the recall of all lots of frozen shredded coconut sold between Jan. 3, 2017 and Jan. 3, 2018," the Mass. Department of Public Health explained in a statement.

Symptoms of being infected with Salmonella usually occur within 12 to 72 hours after the germ is ingested and include stomach cramps, diarrhea, fever, nausea, and sometimes vomiting.

Customers who may have recalled product should return it to the place of purchase for a refund.

Anyone with questions can call Evershing at (408) 975-9560 between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m. Monday through Saturday.

