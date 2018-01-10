Northampton Police arrest two on drug-related charges

Police have arrested two Northampton residents on drug-related charges.

Northampton Police Capt. John Cartledge said that early Wednesday morning, members of their department, along with members of the Northwestern District Attorney's Anti-Crime Task Force, executed a search warrant on a Bedford Terrace apartment.

"Upon executing the search warrant officers located 650 bags of heroin and 2 baggies of cocaine," Cartledge explained.

Police arrested 56-year-old Mark Santasania of Northampton on charges including possession of heroin with intent to distribute (subsequent offense) and drug violation near a school or park.

Michael Lapan, 47, of Northampton was also arrested on charges of possession of a Class B substance (cocaine - subsequent offense) and knowingly being present where heroin is kept.

"The Northampton Police Department remains committed to the investigation and apprehension of people distributing drugs in our community," Cartledge said.

