Police: Incident on Lucretia Ave. in Chicopee over

A heavy police presence was seen along one Chicopee roadway for a time Wednesday.

Chicopee Police Officer Michael Wilk said that officers, as well as members of their SRT and crisis negotiation teams, had been at a location on Lucretia Avenue since around 11:30 a.m. today.

Just before 2 p.m., police deemed the incident over.

"Due to the nature of this situation, no further details can be released," Wilk explained. He stressed, however, that there was no threat to the public.

