Drain issue creating icing, flooding concerns for Palmer business

A bad drain in Palmer has caused major issues for local businesses and with water flooding the road over night, the icy conditions became very dangerous for drivers.

The road was covered in water and ice this morning, and with the rain and melting coming this week, business owners are worried that they can't avoid serious damage.

PTS Supply in Palmer has been in business for more than 50 years and there has always been issues with flooding on Route 20 in front of the shop.

However, since September, it's been much worse.

"It's only getting worse, for some reason, this whole drainage under the road, whether it's maintenance," said Elaine Boone, president of PTS Supply.

With more rain coming at the end of the week, on top of the snow and ice already backed up, they are worried about anyone traveling on the road.

"This is a severe safety issue. The entire Route 20, the water this morning...if you were here, it was glare ice and chunks of ice covering the entire road. We even saw cars spinning out," Boone explained.

The drainage system that runs under the road has something wrong with it and MassDOT crews were out today to try and clear the water out to see what was the problem underneath.

This coming after the Boones called their state representative, Todd Smola, to help when they felt like they weren't being heard. He spoke with Western Mass News today and said that he's going to try and help bring about an answer.

“This is a serious issue and it needs a long term fix. We are going to keep on it so we have something to show as a final solution,“ Smola said in a statement. Boone agrees. This needs to be a long-term fix, but until then, their business is preparing with sandbags before the rain comes to try and help prevent any flooding. However, she said that it's not just about the business. "Something needs to be done or you are having a severe safety issue where someone is going to get hurt because of this," Boone noted.

