Know your homeowner's policy before weather issues arise

With rain and possible flooding in the forecast, local independent insurance agents said Wednesday that there are things you can do around your home to lessen your chances of filing a claim.

However, if you do get water in your basement or leaks in your roof, agents also said now - before any potential issues - is the time to take a good look at your homeowners insurance policy.

To avoid having to file a claim, Joe Leahy of Leahy and Brown Insurance Realty in Springfield told Western Mass News that first, try to clear the snow piled around your foundation.

"That water, if it gets between the foundation and the outside soil, you probably will have water leaking into your basement," Leahy noted.

Unfortunately, if water does leak into your basement, it's not covered.

"Generally no. There are certain exceptions and one would be back up of sewers and drains," Leahy said.

Leaking basements may not be covered, but if water comes in through a basement window, "We've had this situation where the water piles up in the window well and blew out the basement window, water came pouring in. That was all covered because the window had been broken," Leahy explained.

From the basement, we head up to the roof.

"If you have snow on your roof or ice dams, contact a licensed insured roofer and get it cleaned off," Leahy added.

If you can, get it done before the rain comes, which could put additional pressure on your roof.

"With an ice dam, where the water is driven back up under the shingles and causes water damage in the home, which is covered," Leahy said.

What's covered, what's not - language in a homeowners policy can be tricky.

If you have any concerns, Leahy suggests knowing what your paying for and contacting your independent insurance agent before a weather event.

"But at least talk to them, find out what you are covered for, and then it might help you decide you know, I do need to get down to the basement and get the stuff off the floor," Leahy added.

Looking ahead, with more cold weather in the forecast, if your pipe's burst, the good news is that Leahy said that while generally insurance companies won't pay to fix the actual broken pipe, most will pay for all the resulting damage.

Copyright 2018 Western Mass News (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.