Possible flooding this weekend raises concern for homeowners

Possible record-breaking warm temperatures plus rain this weekend could produce inches of water around the area which can be concerning to homeowners.

Local home restoration companies told Western Mass News they are preparing for a surge in calls.



"The water table will rise and all these little penetrations in your foundation will allow water to shoot in. Even small cracks in your foundation can cause big problems during major rain events," said Donna Robbins with ARS Restoration in Springfield.



Placing spouts away from your home can make a difference, but inside you'll want to look for small signs of water damage.

"Insulation is like a sponge, when it [makes contact with water] you may not see the water come out, you may see a small puddle, where the wall meets the floor, but if you open up the wall, there is a lot of water in there," Robbins explained.



ARS Restoration has already seen a flood in calls from last weekend when temperatures reached record-breaking lows.

"Over the weekend received 85 new claims [about] frozen pipes, we probably average 50 to 80 a day," Robbins noted.

One tip that can keep your home dry this weekend is to shovel around your foundation.

