Holyoke schools holds job fair for teachers from Puerto Rico

Due to the devastation from Hurricane Maria and an increased number of students from Puerto Rico, the Holyoke school system is looking for more bilingual teachers.

Today, the district held a job fair for teachers from Puerto Rico who were displaced by the hurricane.

CareerPoint and the Holyoke Public Schools teamed up for the job fair.

Basic requirements included a teaching license from Puerto Rico, a bachelor's degree in education, and proficiency in English.

"I just a came here four, five days ago. We came from the hurricane and somebody said they're looking for teaching jobs," said Josue Cardona.

Cardona came from Puerto Rico with his wife and two children. He was one of the teachers from Puerto Rico applying for a bilingual teaching job in Holyoke schools.

Eleven schools were at the job fair looking for bilingual teachers.

Cardona just wants to get back to teaching.

"For me, it's like a dream come true because I'd be doing the job I did in Puerto Rico. I was a police officer, a teacher, I can still help our kids. They came here with nothing and I can show them that you can still dream," Cardona added.

Holyoke has seen a steady increase of students from Puerto Rico since the hurricane.

"We need additional staff. Our enrollment has grown by 170 students who arrived since Hurricane Maria," said Holyoke School Supt. Stephen Zrike.

So with those increased numbers, the need for more bi-lingual teachers is critical.

The job fair will help meet that demand.

There are seven immediate teaching openings to fill and at least 11 qualified teachers applied for jobs.

For Cardona, he'll have a valuable life lesson for his students.

"Don't give up, don't give up. Keep working, think about your kids and family and do the best you can, the best you can," Cardona added.

Meanwhile, Cardona impressed the school department. He actually got two job offers from different schools in the city.

Copyright 2018 Western Mass News (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.