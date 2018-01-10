Congressional delegation: Hands off Massachusetts pot law

By STEVE LeBLANC

Associated Press

BOSTON (AP) - Members of Massachusetts' all-Democratic congressional delegation are faulting U.S. Attorney Andrew Lelling for saying he can't guarantee he won't prosecute participants in the state's voter-approved marijuana trade.

Lelling made the statement Monday after Attorney General Jeff Sessions moved to rescind an Obama-era policy that called for non-interference with state-level legal marijuana operations.

Sen. Elizabeth Warren called the legal threat "reckless," saying it disrupts states' abilities to enforce their drug policies.

Rep. Niki Tsongas said Wednesday that Congress must find a way to reconcile state and federal laws. She has co-sponsored legislation that would protect people from federal prosecution provided they're following their state's marijuana laws.

Reps. Katherine Clark and Seth Moulton said cracking down on pot is a waste of resources and the focus should be on regulating marijuana.

