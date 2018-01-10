Mercy Medical Center enacts visitor restrictions due to recent flu cases

A local hospital is putting visitation restrictions in place because of a recent influx of flu and flu-like illnesses in the area.

Officials with Mercy Medical Center posted on Facebook Wednesday that effective immediately, each patient will be limited to two visitors at a time at Mercy, the Family Life Center for Maternity, Weldon Rehabilitation Hospital, and Providence Behavioral Health Hospital.

In addition, no visitors under 14 years old will be allowed.

"These restrictions are in place for the protection of our patients and colleagues," officials explained.

It's also asked that you are showing signs of a cold or the flu to not visit.

The restrictions are expected to remain in place until further notice.

